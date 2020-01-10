Friday, January 11, 2020 - Armed thugs stormed a supermarket in Bungoma town armed with an AK-47 and mercilessly shot the cashier before stealing money.





A CCTV footage that has surfaced online shows a gang member who was armed with an AK-47 cocking the gun and shooting the cashier on the shoulder after he refused to hand over money to his fellow gang who was comfortably drinking a soda while demanding for money during the robbery incidence.





Soon after the cashier was shot on the shoulder, one of the gang members accessed the counter and ransacked it looking for money as the wounded cashier pleaded for mercy.





Watch the CCTV footage.







