Sunday, January 12, 2020

-DJ MO and Size 8 look like the ultimate celebrity couple but a lot seems to be going on behind the scenes.





If you visit their official Instagram pages that have a huge following, they pretend to be a perfect couple, regularly calling other bae and other sweet names and sharing beautiful family photos.





However, someone has revealed that their marriage is not that rosy.





Giving the juicy tea to dreaded blogger, Edgar Obare , who has been giving Kenyan celebrities sleepless nights through his exclusive scoops, the source revealed that Size 8 is in an abusive marriage.





DJ MO is reportedly a notorious wife barterer and his wife suffered a miscarriage sometime back due to emotional torture.





At one time, he is said to have assaulted her at the parking lot of his company’s office at Anniversary towers as her watched.





They even parted ways before reconciling, something that Size 8 confirmed in a past interview.





Size 8's sister was reportedly not happy after she went back to DJ MOH, having witnessed him assaulting her.





Here’s the juicy scoop by Edgar Obare concerning Size’s troubled marriage.









The Kenyan DAILY POST



