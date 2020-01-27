Monday, January 27, 2020 - A city woman has left tongues wagging after claiming that men who go home early and even assist in household chores are not faithful.





According to the lady, men who arrive home by 6 pm carrying milk and meat and help kids with homework are ‘professional cheaters’





Taking to twitter, the lady by the name Tabitha Kanyungu states that such men usually have sex with their side chicks during the day in lodgings and only go home early to prevent their wives from raising eyebrows.





Her post drew out mixed reactions with most men accusing her of being paranoid while some seemed to agree with her.





Check out the post and reaction below.