Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - This man, said to be a pastor, had a hard time explaining what he was doing with a married woman in his car after he was confronted by her husband.





The husband is said to have trailed the pastor with the help of close friends after he was informed that he had been spotted coming out of a lodging with his wife.





When they accosted the man of God, he defended himself saying that he was headed to church with the married woman to “deliver her”.





But looking at the married woman’s face in the short video that was shared online, you can see guilt written all over her face.





Here’s the video.