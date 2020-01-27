Monday, January 27, 2020 - Controversial Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has caused a stir on social media after he shared photos of himself goofing with female Tanga Tanga MPs on social media.





In the photos taken in Naivasha during the Tanga Tanga meeting, Kuris is surrounded by firebrand Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, Senators Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Millicent Omanga (Nominated) among others.





While sharing the photos, Kuria wrote:





“Naivasha was good. The nation is united,”





After the meeting, the Tanga Tanga MPs who are allied to DP William Ruto resolved to hold parallel BBI rallies beginning February 8th.





This comes days after Moses Kuria and other Tanga Tanga MPs were humiliated during the BBI rally in Mombasa over the weekend.





Check out the photos below.



