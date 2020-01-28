Tuesday January 28, 2020 - Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, has hit out at the Daily Nation over claims that allies of Deputy President William Ruto have vowed to launch a war against President Uhuru Kenyatta, over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





On Tuesday, the Daily Nation ran a story headlined: 'Revolt as Ruto group resolves to go it alone', claiming over 100 MPs who support the DP have vowed to bring Uhuru under pressure over the BBI campaign, a move it opined will be the 'beginning of the end' of the two leaders.





Reacting to the story, Murkomen dismissed these claims, adding that the local publication has allegedly been sponsored to put a wedge between Uhuru and Ruto, vowing not let the two Jubilee Party leaders break up.





Murkomen further dismissed claims that Ruto's camp was planning to hold parallel BBI rallies to counter those already organised by the pro-handshake team.





"Daily Nation with their sponsors are desperate that they had to run headline with fake sources.”





“1.There is nothing like an end of UhuRuto and we shall not allow. Where President will be we too shall be.”





“2. There are no parallel rallies only additional inclusive ones starting with Nakuru," Murkomen tweeted.





Uasin Gishu Woman Representative, Gladys Shollei, also rubbished claims that Ruto's allies resolved to hold separate BBI rallies during their retreat in Naivasha, saying that they will be participating in meetings organised by the BBI task-force which is led by Garrisa Senator Yusuf Haji.





"We didn't resolve to go to it alone the resolution said that we support the BBI process and that we shall be involved and participate in the rallies that are already scheduled by the Haji team and that also we will be having additional rallies," Shollei said.



