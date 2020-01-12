Sunday January 12, 2020-

Celebrated city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to be wary of the ongoing rebellion in Mt Kenya where a number of politicians have been arrested.





Mt Kenya region , which is President Uhuru Kenyatta backyard is undergoing an intense political metamorphosis where young leaders led by Gatundu South MP , Moses Kuria and Kiharu MP , Ndindi Nyoro, are poking holes on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership and development credentials.





Moses Kuria, who was detained on Friday, has been claiming that the Son of Jomo neglected key sectors — coffee, tea and milk — that form the backbone of the vote-rich region.





Kikuyu business tycoons have also complained of punitive and restrictive policies that have hampered their growth.





According to Ahmednasir , Uhuru should tread carefully since Central Kenya people are angry with his leadership and they will “punish him” by rejecting Building Bridges Initiative(BBI).





He said since independence Central Kenya people, who are always united ,have succeeded in beating regimes and Uhuru and Raila and their useless BBI will not be an exception.





“ SINCE the days of MAU MAU, the LIBERATION struggle, the RESISTANCE to the Moi State & 2nd LIBERATION, the post Moi state & the Post-2010 Constitution..CENTRAL KENYA Led & the rest of US(with sporadic assistance/resistance for NYANZA)dutifully followed.BBI WILL NOT BE AN EXCEPTION,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday.



