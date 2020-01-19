Sunday, January 19, 2020 - A middle aged man from Kasarani who has been accused of being a serial rapist has distanced himself from rumours going round social media alleging that he has raped and infected many ladies with HIV after luring them online.





One lady narrated how the man lured her to sex through a popular dating site called Craiglist and promised her Ksh 4,000 in return but when she got into his house, he turned into a beast.





She claims that the man threatened her with a kitchen knife and almost raped her but she managed to escape.

The man has trashed rumours that have been circulating online painting him as a serial rapist who has raped many ladies and infected them with the deadly HIV virus.





He shared his HIV results which indicate that he is negative and said that he has never raped any woman.

“ I want to state that I have never raped anyone, put a knife on anyone’s throat or infected anyone with the HIV virus as stated."





"I went today to hospital to be tested and attached are my hospital results which indicate I am negative." he wrote.











