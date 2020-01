Monday, January 27, 2020 - This shocking video showing a bunch of idiots getting too close to a stray Leopard to take photos is going viral on social media.





The idiots were obsessed with taking photos of the wild cat oblivious of their safety.





When some guy went too close, the wild cat felt threatened by the many cameras and phones and attacked him as others scampered for safety





What were these idiots thinking?





Watch the video below.