Friday January 31, 2020 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to commence the issuance of Huduma Namba cards to all Kenyans who were enlisted thanks to a court ruling that gave the State the go ahead.





The process that involved collection of biometric data of Kenyans and enlisted them on the National Integrated Information Management System (NIIMS) was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on April 2nd, 2019, and was concluded on May 25th, 2019.





In a Press Statement released by Office of the Government Spokesperson, Cyrus Oguna, On Friday, the Government will start giving out the cards of those who were enlisted after the court gave the process green light.





"The government has commenced the process towards generation and issuance of Huduma Numbas and Huduma Namba electronic identity card (e-ID) to those who were registered," read the statement in part.





The Government noted that the process of issuing the cards to applicants was delayed due to a court injunction which barred the State from using the collected data pending hearing and determination of a case challenging its legality.





The High Court dismissed a petition challenging the rolling out of this initiative after establishing the issues raised by petitioners were not convincing enough to warrant cancellation of the process.



