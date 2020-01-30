Thursday, January 30, 2020 - Nairobi men can now enjoy sex with prostitutes in a clean environment after the management of the famous city brothel, Sabina Joy, upgraded the rooms.





Before the rooms were upgraded, men used to bang sex workers who flock the brothel day and night to sell their bodies in filthy rooms that were full of used condoms and bed bugs.





But the rooms have been upgraded, making them look more decent.





We have information that some Senior County Government officials have been spotted entering the rooms after picking sex workers at the bar downstairs and we will soon bust them.





See photos of Sabina Joy’s refurbished rooms.