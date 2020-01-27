Monday January 27, 2020 - Self-styled National Revolutionary Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has termed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) crusade being used as a means to amending the Constitution, as "illegal and flawed".





Speaking to K24’s Punchline on Sunday, Miguna said that the ongoing campaign aims at serving ‘selfish interests" of President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





“BBI is illegal and unconstitutional.”





“They are just looting public resources.”





“What law allowed two people to set up a committee and handpick individuals to spearhead the constitution amendment process,” Miguna said





“There is a process on how the Constitution can be reviewed.”





“We have the popular initiative route and the Parliamentary initiative,” Miguna added.





The combative lawyer said BBI offers nothing new because the issues it seeks to address were identified sometime back by at least three commissions.





He urged Kenyans to reject the initiative since its main aim is to create more positions for these two looters with their families.



