Monday December 6, 2020 - A United States Senator has hinted about possible deaths of Kenyans when Al Shabaab terrorists attacked a US base in Kenya.





Suspected Al-Shabaab militants stormed Camp Simba in Lamu, which plays home to US and KDF troops on Sunday morning at around 3.30 am, inflicting massive destruction.





Jim Risch, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman, hinted that there could be casualties on both the KDF side and the American side.





“I am saddened to learn that American and Kenyan lives were lost during a heinous terrorist attack on a Kenya-US operating base early this morning,” said the Idaho Senator.





According to a statement released by KDF spokesman, Colonel Paul Njuguna, five Al Shabaab militants were killed during the operation that took nearly six hours.





Njuguna also said that no Kenyan or American lost their lives during the early morning raid.





Two light aircrafts and two choppers were destroyed during the attack.