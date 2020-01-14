Tuesday January 14, 2020 - Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyoit has defended the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the police for teargasing Deputy President William Ruto's allies in Kilimani over the release of Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria.





Speaking during an interview, Cheruyoit said that the leaders forced police to act in such a manner.











He argued that the leaders wanted to turn the station into a demonstration centre before the police resolved to teargas them.





"I sympathise with our police officers, I wouldn’t want to be the one castigating them.”





“For them to have teargased us somebody was angry somewhere and made a phone call," he said.





Those teargassed include Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung'wa, Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, Nyali MP, Mohammed Ali, and Kandara MP, Alice Wahome.





