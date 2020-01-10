Friday January 10, 2020 - Flamboyant Uasin Gishu County Governor, Jackson Mandago, has surprised many after he is heard saying that he might be on the ballot come 2020.





In the Video clip circulated online, Mandago is seen saying the implementation of Building Bridges Initiatives, BBI, will grant him another opportunity to run for an elective position.





Mandago in his speech is telling residents that BBI is not about them but rather about those occupying elective positions.





"This BBI is not about you, it’s all about us.”





“Some of us were already preparing to go home but with referendum around the corner, I might be in for another fresh 5 years," stated Mandago as captured in the video.





He sarcastically stated that God does wonders and gives an example of Moi who had to extend his term for another 10 years after referendum.





"For sure God does wonders, with the BBI referendum looming, I might have another 5 fresh years.”





“Even Moi had to extend his term for another 10 good years after the Constitution was changed through a referendum," he stated.





The second term governor had his audience burst into a laughter when he refers to bible quoting "behold the old has gone and the new has come” so if the new BBI comes even me it will another 5 fresh."





Mandago is set to pack his belongings at the end of this term as the Constitution only allows a Governor to serve for two terms.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



