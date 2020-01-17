Purpose: Provide a consistently high quality frontline transaction service to customers encompassing the cash deposit and withdrawals, cashing of cheques and other items, acceptance of deposits and the provision of change. Understand the risks associated with the control and handling of cash, and maintain effective controls to manage these risks.
Key responsibilities/Accountabilities
- Telling
- Process
all cash transactions taking place in the Sacco
- Maintain
accurate details of each transaction
- Perform
due diligence to member accounts while performing telling duties i.e.
verification of key account details.
- Tally
the full cash amount at the end of each day
- Make
daily reports and submit them to the Sacco manager
- Help
the customers to get through tedious Banking processes
- Attend
to change transactions. Accept cheque and/or cash deposits in all accepted
currencies, according to laid-down procedures.
- Assist
with finalizing cash transactions captured by officers who do not operate
tills.
- Ensure
that cheques included in deposits are checked in terms of Duty of Care
obligations.
- Ensure
that all items cashed are within laid-down limits and refer all
transactions exceeding limits to the appropriate area for authorization.
- Ensure
that items cashed are technically correct and signed, according to
laid-down instructions.
Control of cash
- Ensure
that all laid-down policies and procedures regarding the handling, locking
away and security of cash are adhered to.
- Ensure
that cash holdings are kept within prescribed limits at all times.
- Balance
cash daily and report any differences promptly
- Pro-active
selling
- Identify
opportunities for migrating customers to more appropriate and
cost-effective channels. i.e. Mobile/Agency
- Grow
members by participating in marketing activities
- Up
selling of Sacco Products to customers
- Sustain
good relations with the clients
- Proactively
cross sell Sacco products to our customers with focus on transactional
business and digital channels in line with the Performance Contract.
- Bring
in new customers and open new accounts by advertising new and existing
Sacco products and boosting business referrals such as mortgages,
insurances, loans, lending, etc.
- Educate
and provide practical training to new employees Compliance
- Responsible
for the implementation and adoption within the Branch of all Compliance
- Anti-Money
Laundering and Sanctions related requirements contained in policies,
procedures and processes. This includes the consideration and approval of
customers including those that require being subjected to Enhanced Due
Diligence for on-boarding and continued business
- Maintain
a high level of integrity and ethical standards.
- Carry
out any other duty as assigned by the supervisor or any other authorized
person.
Persons Specifications
Academic Qualifications and Experience
· Bachelors Degree in Business Management/Banking and Finance/Accounts of any
other related course
· CPA Part I & II
· 2 to 3 years experience in a Sacco
Critical competencies required
- Sound
knowledge of the Sacco’s laid-down policies and procedures related to
telling.
- Sound
knowledge of the legal aspects regarding cheques and cash handling.
- Sound
knowledge of the applicable device handling.
- Excellent
Communication skills
- Proficient
with general computer applications
- Proven
track of High performance record in current role
How To Apply
Qualified and interested candidates should apply in writing and submit the application enclosing;
- A
detailed C.V
- Current
and Expected remuneration,
- Copies
of Academic, Professional certificates and Testimonials
addressed to: –
The Chairman
GDC Sacco Ltd.
P. O. Box 896-00216
GITHUNGURI.
So as to reach him on or before 24th January, 2020. Applicants must clearly indicate the position they are applying for on the envelope.
Email applications will NOT be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for subsequent interviews and selection
