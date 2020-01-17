Purpose: Provide a consistently high quality frontline transaction service to customers encompassing the cash deposit and withdrawals, cashing of cheques and other items, acceptance of deposits and the provision of change. Understand the risks associated with the control and handling of cash, and maintain effective controls to manage these risks.





Key responsibilities/Accountabilities

Telling

Process all cash transactions taking place in the Sacco

Maintain accurate details of each transaction

Perform due diligence to member accounts while performing telling duties i.e. verification of key account details.

Tally the full cash amount at the end of each day

Make daily reports and submit them to the Sacco manager

Help the customers to get through tedious Banking processes

Attend to change transactions. Accept cheque and/or cash deposits in all accepted currencies, according to laid-down procedures.

Assist with finalizing cash transactions captured by officers who do not operate tills.

Ensure that cheques included in deposits are checked in terms of Duty of Care obligations.

Ensure that all items cashed are within laid-down limits and refer all transactions exceeding limits to the appropriate area for authorization.

Ensure that items cashed are technically correct and signed, according to laid-down instructions.

Control of cash

Ensure that all laid-down policies and procedures regarding the handling, locking away and security of cash are adhered to.

Ensure that cash holdings are kept within prescribed limits at all times.

Balance cash daily and report any differences promptly

Pro-active selling

Identify opportunities for migrating customers to more appropriate and cost-effective channels. i.e. Mobile/Agency

Grow members by participating in marketing activities

Up selling of Sacco Products to customers

Sustain good relations with the clients

Proactively cross sell Sacco products to our customers with focus on transactional business and digital channels in line with the Performance Contract.

Bring in new customers and open new accounts by advertising new and existing Sacco products and boosting business referrals such as mortgages, insurances, loans, lending, etc.

Educate and provide practical training to new employees Compliance

Responsible for the implementation and adoption within the Branch of all Compliance

Anti-Money Laundering and Sanctions related requirements contained in policies, procedures and processes. This includes the consideration and approval of customers including those that require being subjected to Enhanced Due Diligence for on-boarding and continued business

Maintain a high level of integrity and ethical standards.

Carry out any other duty as assigned by the supervisor or any other authorized person.

Persons Specifications

Academic Qualifications and Experience

· Bachelors Degree in Business Management/Banking and Finance/Accounts of any

other related course

· CPA Part I & II

· 2 to 3 years experience in a Sacco

Critical competencies required

Sound knowledge of the Sacco’s laid-down policies and procedures related to telling.

Sound knowledge of the legal aspects regarding cheques and cash handling.

Sound knowledge of the applicable device handling.

Excellent Communication skills

Proficient with general computer applications

Proven track of High performance record in current role

How To Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should apply in writing and submit the application enclosing;

A detailed C.V

Current and Expected remuneration,

Copies of Academic, Professional certificates and Testimonials

addressed to: –

The Chairman

GDC Sacco Ltd.

P. O. Box 896-00216

GITHUNGURI.

So as to reach him on or before 24th January, 2020. Applicants must clearly indicate the position they are applying for on the envelope .