Friday, January 24, 2020 - Tanzanian singer, Ben POL, has opened up on the first time he met his Kenyan wife, Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai.





The two lover birds went public about their relationship in early 2019 but according to Ben Pol, they met in early 2018 when he was in Kenya for a performance.





Speaking to Clouds FM on Thursday, the R&B singer stated that he never knew Anerlisa then but she knew him.





They exchanged numbers and then one thing led to the other.





“Mimi na Anerlisa tulikutana mwaka 2018 mwanzoni! Nilikuwa Kenya kikazi tukakutana kwenye Press Conference iliyoandaliwa na rafiki yake!









“Wakati huo sikuwa namfahamu wala kujua anafanya nini lakini yeye alikuwa ananijua. Tukaongea na tukabadilishana namba na mengine yakafuata. Mwanzo sikuwa na nia ya kimahusiano kwake, nilikuwa navutiwa na vibe yake kwenye stories,” said Ben Pol.





Ben Pol also disclosed that they are legally a husband and wife since they have performed all the traditional procedures including paying dowry and they are only waiting for the white wedding.





However, the ‘Moyo Machine’ hit-maker declined to divulge more details on how much dowry he paid and when their fans can expect the big day.





“Mimi na Anerlisa tuna mipango mingi mbeleni, nishamlipia hadi Mahari lakini sidhani kama nitakuwa sahihi nikitaja ni mahari kiasi gani nimelipa kwao!





"Tumefanya taratibo zote za kimila nyumbani kwao tumeshakamilisha kila kitu kilichobaki ni zile taratibu za kizungu tu,” Ben Pol said.



