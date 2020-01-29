Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - This lady almost set her private parts on fire while trying a stupid stunt.





She lit fire around her private parts with the hope of impressing people who were patiently waiting to see her pull the extra-ordinary stunt but things turned south so fast.



She jumped up and down like a mad woman and cried for help while trying to put off the fire that almost consumed her private parts.





Some people joke too much.

See video.



