Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - This lady almost set her private parts on fire while trying a stupid stunt.
She lit fire around her private parts with the hope of impressing people who were patiently waiting to see her pull the extra-ordinary stunt but things turned south so fast.
She jumped up and down like a mad woman and cried for help while trying to put off the fire that almost consumed her private parts.
She jumped up and down like a mad woman and cried for help while trying to put off the fire that almost consumed her private parts.
Some people joke too much.
See video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment