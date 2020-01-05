Monday January 6, 2020 - Former Jubilee party vice-chairman, David Murathe, has dared politicians fighting President Uhuru Kenyatta and his administration to gather courage and confront him openly instead of causing unnecessary tension.





Venting on his Facebook post page on Sunday, Murathe hit out on unnamed people who were fond of fighting the president and his government to make their contentious intentions publicly known.





He also called on the politicians to desist from raising unnecessary political temperatures through reckless bickering.





"Those fighting Uhuru Kenyatta in his government must come out and declare that they're ready to challenge him.”





“People should stop raising unnecessary tantrum and hysteric," read Murathe's post.





After the 2018 handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga and the subsequent unveiling of the BBI report towards the end of 2019, wrangles and divisions have emerged in the ruling party Jubilee.



