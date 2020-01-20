Monday January 20, 2020 - Criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta has rubbished claims by Mumias East MP, Benjamin Washiali, that he survived an assassination attempt on Friday night.





While giving reasons why he was missing in action when allies of Deputy President William Ruto had organised a meeting in Mumias on Saturday, Washiali said that he escaped the night before after police came looking for him in his house.





According to Washiali, he was lucky to be alive because the police were allegedly planning to harm him due to his efforts in organizing the event which had been outlawed by the Government.





The third-term legislator said he had intelligence that police officers would come looking for him, and that is why he was on high alert and managed to evade them when they arrived.

However, Ombeta dismissed these claims saying Washiali was just making up a story to be excused after abandoning his allies on their big day.





He questioned why the MP has not reported the matter to any police station, even in Nairobi where it could be assumed that his life was safe if indeed it was true that the police in Mumias were pursuing him.





"Yet he has not reported to any police station, even in Nairobi.”





“This is a cock and bull story.”





“Chapaa imezama. (Money not coming from the obvious source).”





“Mumias have you understood?" Ombeta tweeted.



