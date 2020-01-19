Sunday, January 19, 2020

- 5 terror suspects were arrested carrying out surveillance at the popular Whiskey River Club along Kiambu Road on Thursday night.





The club is usually packed on Thursdays, a day when Reggae lovers, majority being middle class Kenyans, converge to enjoy sweet reggae music from the popular DJ MOH of Moh-Spice entertainment.





According to the club’s management, hawk-eyed security guards manning the premises spotted the suspected terrorists carrying out surveillance and alerted the police.





The suspects’ photos had earlier been circulated by police.





Here’s press release from the club.







