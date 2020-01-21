Tuesday January 21, 2020 - Starehe MP, Charles Njagua, has demonstrated that he is a true friend of his Embakasi East counterpart, Babu Owino.





This is after he pulled an ‘act of God’ that will benefit over 200 inmates caged at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.





Babu is remanded at the notorious prison for seven days following a case in which he is accused of trying to kill DJ Evolve.





On his social media page on Tuesday, Jaguar announced that he had donated 200 mattresses to help prisoners as they wait for the outcome of their cases.





“Today I will donate over 200 mattresses to Industrial Area Prison, Starehe.”





“I believe that remandees should be as comfortable as possible as they await the outcome of their cases,” Jaguar said.





Though they were ordinary mattresses, Jaguar said that there is a special Heavy Duty mattress meant for Babu Owino.





“My colleague, Hon. Babu Owino, will benefit from one of the heavy-duty mattresses,” Jaguar stated.



