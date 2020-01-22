Wednesday, January 21, 2020 - Sports CS Amina Mohammed’s brother, Ahmed Rashid Jibril, was charged at Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday over land fraud and skipping court.





Jibril has been on the run since December 24, 2019, when the court issued a warrant of arrest.





He's is charged alongside Farrah Ali Mohammed for conspiring to defraud Francis Nyaga Njeru of his parcel of land valued at Ksh75 million on October 19, 2015.





According to the charge sheet, the accused entered into a tenancy agreement with China Road and Bridges purporting to be registered owners of the land.

“Made a certain document to with a title LR 20273 IR 63990 in the name of ARJ CAPITAL LIMITED, purporting it to be a genuine and valid title issued and signed by PETER MBURU a land registrar a fact you knew to be false, ” the charge sheet read.





The two are also accused of trying to grab another parcel of land belonging to Mr. Nyaga valued at Sh150 million.





“On or about the day of May 2016 at Nairobi County within the Republic of Kenya, being in possession of the parcel of land LR. 20273 IR 176998 measuring 1.591Ha valued at Kshs. 150,000,000/= belonging to FRANCIS NYAGA NJERU, without colour of right held possession of the said land in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace to FRANCIS NYAGA NJERU who is entitled by law to the possession of the said land. ” the charge sheet reads.



