Tuesday, January 14, 2020 -Sexy ladies from Nairobi’s Eastlands area flocked Benelix Lounge in Donholm and participated in Miss Curvy Eastlands competition, which was held to crown the lady with the sexiest curves.





Several voluptuous and juicy ladies paraded their goodies in skimpy outfits that left little to imagine, hoping to take the crown.





Big booty and hips were in plenty as the ladies took to the run-way and paraded their goodies to the judges.





See photos.