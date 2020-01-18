Saturday, January 18, 2020 - Chris Kirubi is one of the richest Kenyan businessmen with vast investments in various sectors of the economy.





He calls the shots and his taste of finer things in life is evident through the lavish lifestyle that he displays.





Kirubi is an inspiration to many young people who look up to him for advice but despite his billions, he has no wife.





People wonder why Kirubi is not interested in marriage and he has finally revealed why he decided not to get married again after divorcing his wife.





During a recent interview, Kirubi was asked if he intends to marry and he had an interesting response.





The billionaire businessman says that you should not chase marriage because if you do so, you will get the wrong partner.





“Marriage comes to you and it is a blessing, but you don’t go chasing it around because you will get the wrong partner” he said.



