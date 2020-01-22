0 , , , ,
A+ A-
Wednesday, January 22, 2020-It was an embarrassing moment for a slay queen who tried to put up a show in a night club but things turned south so fast.

The tight jump suit that she was wearing tore apart when she attempted a crazy dance move that is only seen in dirty Jamaican dancehall music videos, exposing her private parts to the revelers.

Luckily, she had a pantie and after she realized that the  tight jump-suit trouser  had tore apart,  she quickly  covered her private parts with her hands.

Watch video.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top