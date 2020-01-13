Tuesday, January 14, 2020-

Celebrated Kenyan singer, Otile Brown, has opened up on his failed relationship with socialite Vera Sidika and revealed that it is Vera who made the first move.





Speaking during an interview on Wasafi FM , the high flying singer revealed that it is the curvy socialite who seduced him and that he never loved her.





When asked how he approached Vera, Otile said:





“ There is nothing to hide right now we are not together at the end of the day, she is happy with her guy and I’m doing my own things at the end of the day and kile naweza sema ni kwamba mimi ni msanii ambaye nilikuwa nafanya vizuri kabla Vera.





“Sitaki kusema hii and this will sound funny ni swali uliloniuliza so I just have to come clean lazima nijibu ulivyoniuliza."





“Mimi sikuwahi mtongoza Vera watu hawajui ,”





" Alinitafuta mwenyewe, Alikuwa ananipigia sana simu na wala nilikuwa sizipokei”





“Sikuwahi kumtamani Vera Kimapenzi wala sikuwahi kumtafuta yeye ndio alinitafuta, sina sababu ya kudanganya.





“Nilikaa kimya kwa muda mrefu sana ," added Otile Brown.





The two were an item for a few months before they had a noisy and messy break up.





Vera humiliated Otile claiming he was poor in bed and that he has a small dick.





On the other hand, Otile hit back and accused Vera of being a sex addict who just wanted to use him.



