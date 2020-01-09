Thursday, January 9, 2020 - Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, threw a lavish bash to celebrate her 32nd birthday.





The sassy lass, who is an entrepreneur in her own right, took to social media to share photos from the lavish party and thanked God for ‘everything’





She wrote:



“Thanks to GOD for everything."



"Put God first ALWAYS."



"I wake up God, I sleep God, hard times God, Good times God."



"Everything is God God God."



"Happy Birthday To Everyone Who Shares The Same Birthday With Me”





Her Tanzanian hubby, singer Ben Pol, also took to Instagram to celebrate her with a short but sweet message.

The Moyo Machine hit-maker wrote:



“Baby I’m so proud of who you are, and who you are becoming spiritually!"





“Continue to put God first and grow within his spirit, and within his organization! I love you 😘 .

“Happy Birthday my Love”.





To which Anerlisa replied:





“Thank you my love ❤ for bringing me closer to God and showing me how to see the good in everything even when everything seems off.





“Thank you also for teaching me how to forgive and most importantly to always have a pure heart”





Check out photos from the party below.







