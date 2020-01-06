Monday, January 6, 2020- A church service at Ground for Jesus church on Sunday turned a horror scene after the pastor stabbed his wife before committing suicide on the pulpit.





The pastor of the Mombasa based church, Elisha Misiko, pulled out a knife at the pulpit where he was sitting together with his wife, and stabbed her on the back and head, leaving her for dead as the congregants watched in shock.





The woman was rushed to Coast General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.









According to witnesses, the monster pastor then committed suicide by slitting his throat using the same knife.





Confirming the incident, Kisauni Police Commander, Julius Kiragu, stated that investigations into the horrific incident were underway and that police had found a 17-page suicide note detailing marital woes with his wife.





However, the police did not divulge contents of the suicide note.





The two bodies were moved to the Coast General Hospital mortuary.



