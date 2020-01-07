Tuesday, January 8, 2020 -Richard Wangai, a 40 year old man, jumped from the 7th floor of Adlife Plaza near Yaya Centre and died after he reportedly lost Ksh 15 million in a casino in Kilimani.





The man is said to have arrived at the building at 4pm Monday and remained within the premises until 5pm when he committed suicide.





A CCTV retrieved from the building shows the man hanging on the building’s stairs in deep thought.





He attempts to jump several times and retracts before finally making up his mind.





He jumped from the top floor of the building and died on the spot.





Watch CCTV footage.







