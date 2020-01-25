0 , , , , ,
Saturday, January 25, 2020-The family of Mr Athman Mohammed is crying for justice after their kin was abducted in Mombasa when he was  coming from a mosque.

A CCTV footage shared by Haki Africa, a human rights organization, shows Mohammed walking in a busy street while talking on phone.

Two men are seen following him closely.

One man was reportedly holding a white cloth which is suspected to have been laced with drugs.

A white Toyota Landcruiser Registration number  KCD 594 S then  drives infront of him and immediately the land-cruiser stops,the two men  abduct him and force him into  the Landcruiser.

 The car then speeds away.

Mohammed was abducted on January 16, 2020(about a week ago) and since then, his family has  not traced him.

It’s suspected that he was abducted by the dreaded Anti-Terror Police Unit(ATPU).

Here’s a statement released by Haki Africa concerning Mohammed's abduction  and the CCTV footage that shows how he was abducted.


See CCTV  footage of the abduction.



