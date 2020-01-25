Saturday, January 25, 2020 -The family of Mr Athman Mohammed is crying for justice after their kin was abducted in Mombasa when he was coming from a mosque.





A CCTV footage shared by Haki Africa, a human rights organization, shows Mohammed walking in a busy street while talking on phone.





Two men are seen following him closely.





One man was reportedly holding a white cloth which is suspected to have been laced with drugs.





A white Toyota Landcruiser Registration number KCD 594 S then drives infront of him and immediately the land-cruiser stops,t he two men abduct him and force him into the Landcruiser.



The car then speeds away.





Mohammed was abducted on January 16, 2020(about a week ago) and since then, his family has not traced him.





It’s suspected that he was abducted by the dreaded Anti-Terror Police Unit(ATPU).





Here’s a statement released by Haki Africa concerning Mohammed's abduction and the CCTV footage that shows how he was abducted.









See CCTV footage of the abduction.

Public Appeal on the Abduction of Athman Mohamed Haji



HAKI Africa is appealing to the public and any person with any information on the abduction of Athman Mohamed Haji to come forward and share the information with the police and/or our offices. pic.twitter.com/TfZr7mIuIC — HAKI Africa (@HakiAfrica) January 24, 2020







