Wednesday January 15, 2020 - Members of Tanga Tanga team are in shock after residents of Laikipia County celebrated the sacking of their own son, Mwangi Kiunjuri, from Cabinet by President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday.





The group carried large banners and chanted in the streets, thanking the President hours after his unprecedented address to the nation.





"Thank you Mr. President. Laikipia tuko na wewe (Laikipia we are with you)," some of the banners read.





The group was led by Laikipia East MP, Amin Deddy Mohamed, who reiterated his support for Uhuru's development agenda and accused Kiunjuri of politicking at the expense of development.





In an address to residents who gathered at Nanyuki Central Park in the evening, Mohamed dared Kiunjuri to form a new party and vie against Jubilee.





He accused the axed CS of sabotaging the Jubilee Party.





"Word has it that he (Mr. Kiunjuri) is looking forward to forming a new political party.”

“How can you claim to be a staunch Jubilee supporter yet you are trying to compete with its party leader?" he posed.





Mohamed further accused Kiunjuri of attempting to interfere with politics in Laikipia East, having formerly been a lawmaker of the area.





"We dare you to try selling that political party here in Laikipia East.”





“You will not get any follower because we are deeply focused on assisting the President in entrenching development.”





"We have over the years been affected by bad leadership from our brother Kiunjuri.”





“Joblessness has affected our youth yet he has been busy feeding us with Kikuyu parables and riddles," Mohamed insisted.





Kiunjuri, who is Ruto’s best friend, was seen as Uhuru’s replacement in Mt. Kenya and was even touted as the DP’s possible running mate in the 2022 elections.



