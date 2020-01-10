Friday, January 11, 2020 - There was drama at the official residence of Deputy President William Ruto in Karen after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Agriculture CS, Mwangi Kiunjuri, exchanged blows.





Kuria and Kiunjuri were among a group of prominent Central Kenya leaders who were invited to Ruto’s home for a strategy meeting.





The meeting that turned violent was meant to analyze who is best placed to deputise Ruto in 2022.





Each leader was given a chance to explain why he is best suited to become Ruto’s deputy in 2022 and when Kuria and Kiunjuri were given a chance to speak, they started attacking each other.





Kuria called Kiunjuri a failure who has not done anything for farmers in Central and the CS reiterated back saying the controversial Gatundu South MP is corrupt and he will soon be arrested for squandering CDF money.





The war of words escalated, resulting to a dirty fight that happened as Ruto watched before he called for order.





The juicy scoop was revealed by popular political commentator, Mwari Wawagichungumwa, who is a common guest in most vernacular media stations and well connected in the political circles.