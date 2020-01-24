Friday January 24, 2020 - Embattled Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa on Friday joined ODM leader Raila Odinga at Mombasa for a BBI forum.





The forum brings together 15 delegates from every ward in coastal counties ahead of Saturday's rally.





Jumwa had on Friday morning disrupted by a group of rowdy youths allied to Raila when she was addressing the media over BBI.





Jumwa was seen seated among the delegates listening to Raila as he addressed them.





"It is a full house. Coast people want are here to air their views on what they expect of the BBI #BBIInMombasa," ODM Director of Communication Philip Etale said.





On Thursday, Raila insisted that the BBI meeting cannot be sabotaged, adding that all interested Kenyans were free to attend.





“It would be very misguided and unfortunate for anybody to think that he can sabotage the meeting.”





“No force can stop the movement,” Raila said.





Tangatanga brigade had accused Mr. Odinga of personalising the rallies, a claim which Jumwa also reiterated on Friday morning before BBI goons descended on her.





With the venue changed from Tononoka Grounds many people are expected to attend the hyped event on Saturday.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



