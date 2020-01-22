Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - There’s a go slow among staff working at Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex office following a massive salary cut.





According to well placed sources, Ruto had outsourced a number of staff among them, vocal blogger and propagandist , Dennis Itumbi, to help him with his 2022 Presidential campaigns.





They were tasked with running online propaganda aimed at boosting his Presidential ambitions.





They were reportedly drawing a good salary and hefty allowances.





However, Ruto’s taps have dried after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s right hand men led by Karanja Kibicho and CS Matiang’i closed the avenues where he was getting dirty money and cut his travel and office budget, leaving him in financial limbo.





The Deputy President no longer attends weekend harambees where he was dishing out millions of shillings to churches and his staff members led by Dennis Itumbi have also started feeling the heat.





Dennis Itumbi has even taken a break from twitter where he was tirelessly campaigning for Deputy President even in the middle of the night and running propaganda aimed at boosting his Presidential ambitions after losing morale, following the massive salary cut.





The last time he tweeted was on January 16 only to re-surface yesterday to inform his followers that Ruto will appear on a TV interview on Thursday before taking another break.