Monday January 20, 2020 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has been denied bail by the Milimani Law Courts today following his arrest over the shooting of DJ Evolve at B Club, Nairobi, last Friday.





Babu pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him which include attempted murder, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.





Justice Francis Andayi ordered that Babu be detained for seven days and the case be mentioned on Monday, January 27th.





Babu was represented by, among others, lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari.





State Counsel noted that the prosecution had eye-witnesses who had recorded statements, describing the evidence against Babu as 'strong'.





The prosecution further stated that Babu was not new to the courts as the State expressed confidence in securing a conviction against the lawmaker.





They sought to have him denied bail arguing that his position in society could not be ignored as he could influence or intimidate witnesses.





However, Owino's lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, hit back dismissing the claims that Babu would interfere with the case.





But the judge sided with the prosecution allowing Babu to remain in jail until 27th of January when the case will be mentioned.



