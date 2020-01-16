Thursday, January 16, 2020 - A 31-year-old woman from Kakamega County has shocked Kenyans after refusing to leave her abusive husband who attacked her and left her for dead over Sh40.





The woman identified as Lucy Moraa is nursing injuries at Mbale Hospital in Vihiga after her husband stabbed her in the breasts and private parts for declining to give him Sh40 to spend on alcohol.





Speaking to the media from the hospital bed, Moraa said: “He (husband) came home and told me to give him Ksh40.





“I said that I did not have the money.





“He responded warning: ‘You either give me the Ksh40 I am demanding, or I behead and walk around the streets carrying your severed head’.





“I thought he was joking, but I gave him the Ksh40,”





The mother of two continued: “He left, but returned home minutes later.





“He found me carrying a purse, and ordered I give him the money that was in the bag so that he could go drinking.





“I declined, telling him that the money in the purse was our children’s school fees.





“It was at that point that he reached for a kitchen knife and stabbed me in the chest and private parts.





"He even attempted to attack our child with the knife, but the baby was rescued by neighbors.”





Despite her marriage being marred by physical abuse, she still wants the monster husband identified as Ephraim Malenge in her life.





“He has formed the habit of seeking forgiveness every time he wrongs me.





“I am still ready to accept him back, but he has to apologise to my family and assure me that he won’t mete out violence on me, again.





“I want him in my life because he is the father of my children,” said Moraa.





The suspect is yet to be arrested since Moraa has not filed a formal complaint with the police.



