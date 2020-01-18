Saturday January 18, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has continued humiliating his Deputy, William Ruto, after he snubbed him yet again.





The absence of Deputy President William Ruto at State House, Mombasa on Thursday further raised speculation over his isolation in Jubilee.





Impeccable sources indicated that Ruto was at the Coast but missed the meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and 24 governors.





The DP reportedly flew from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport and was in Mombasa by 10am, the time the President was meeting the governors, for talks that dwelt on popularisation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Interestingly, Ruto was back in Nairobi in the afternoon where he met a group of leaders.





“He was around as the governors arrived for the meeting at State House at around 10am,” said a senior official within the Presidency who witnessed the happenings.





The governors at first converged at White Sands Hotel from where they boarded buses to State House for lunch.





Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi was non-committal when asked about Ruto, saying: “I really don’t know if he was around neither do I know if he was snubbed.”





Some senior security officers said they were not aware of any instructions to bar Ruto from accessing the President.





“The DP may be having issues with Interior Ministry but no instructions have been issued to police officers,” explained a source who requested not to be named owing to the sensitivity of the matter.





On Thursday, some Ruto allies took to social media and said that things were getting increasingly hot for their man.





“Team William Ruto fasten your seat belts.”





“ We are approaching heavy turbulence for a short while, then it will be calm and we land at our destination.”





“Say a prayer for William Ruto PhD. We know the enemy and the direction he is coming from.”





“If God is for us who can be against us?” Soy MP Caleb Kositany tweeted.



