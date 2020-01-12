Sunday January 12, 2020 - Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has said Deputy President William Ruto's camp will not accept situations where it's discriminated.





This follows the tug of war between leaders allied to Dr Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who have at loggerheads over the Building Bridges Initiative report.





While the report recommended the creation of a weak Prime Minister post, there have been calls to adopt the parliamentary system model which would bring about a powerful PM.





And Murkomen says Ruto's camp will support anything that the BBI team shall recommend including the parliamentary system of government.





“Going forward we will support whatever is brought to the table.”





“Some thought that through BBI, they will push out some people.”





“They thought there will be a campaign of Yes and No,” he stated.





According to Murkomen, they would not take any bait that could isolate them from what the majority of Kenyans want in terms of the governance structure.





“We will be where most Kenyans will want to be.”





“If Kenyans want an executive prime minister or not, we will be there; if the status quo remains, if it is a hybrid, if you call it a general governor, we will be there as well.”





“We will not accept to be taken in circles with the sole intention of locking out one person,” said Murkomen.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



