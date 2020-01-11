Saturday January 11, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto's allies were forced to scamper for safety after police stormed their press conference, hurling tear gas canisters at them yesterday..





The legislators, led by Kandara MP Alice Wahome and her Kiharu counterpart, Ndindi Nyoro, held the presser at Kilimani Police Station, protesting the arrest of Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria.





Wahome's speech was interrupted by the police, as she lashed out at the government for allegedly conducting a witchhunt against DP Ruto's allies.





"We are here in solidarity with Moses Kuria. He was arrested this morning and he recorded his statement before 12 over an alleged assault. Since then, he was not released.”





"As a lawyer speaking with authority, one is guaranteed a bail and police bond when charged with an assault offence.”





“That was not given to him by 2 pm. And now that we know we are dealing with people who are taking this country back to the dark days, we saw it necessary to consult a lawyer," Wahome alleged.





She went on to disclose that Kuria's lawyer secured his release on a cash bail of Ksh 50,000, which was rejected by the police.



