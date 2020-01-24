Friday January 24, 2020 - Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa's is in danger after a large group of youth stormed her press conference in Mombasa on Friday.





Jumwa was addressing the matter of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting to be held in the Coastal city on Friday before the group descended on her.





During the press conference, Jumwa had reiterated that there would be no showdown between Tanga Tanga leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto and their Kieleweke counterparts backing President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga at the event to be held on Tononoka Grounds.





"Most of these stories are a creation of the media.”





“All this I'm hearing about a showdown, there will be no showdown at the meeting," Jumwa had told members of the press.





The televised press conference was rudely interrupted by the group of youth some of whom carried stones.





Jumwa stepped aside to avoid any confrontation as the rowdy youth chanted criticizing her and Tanga Tanga.





As the situation calmed down, Jumwa told the press that the youth had been sent to deliver a message.





"You have seen them, they have come and the message is home," a seemingly shocked Jumwa stated.





Nyali MP Mohammed Ali appeared at the scene moments later accompanied by his own group of youth.





He accused Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho of sending the goons to stop Jumwa's press conference.





"You will stop this stupidity.”





“Tell Joho to keep giving you those stupid hand-outs.”





"We are the leaders at the Coast, we must talk at the event tomorrow.”





“This foolishness of telling us we cannot speak only they can speak we cannot allow. "





"Bring those goons you give drugs tomorrow to Tononoka, we'll be there by all means..."





"Today you attack Aisha Jumwa for speaking for herself."





" She has the right like any other leader to speak for herself," he asserted.





Ali warned leaders allegedly behind the attack that they would encounter similar challenges in future BBI meetings to be held in perceived strongholds of the Deputy President such as Eldoret.





