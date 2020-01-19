Sunday, January 19, 2020 - A matatu driver who plies the Rongai route is crying for justice after he was assaulted by a police officer.





According to the driver, the officer in plain clothes confronted him claiming that he was breaking traffic rules and then beat him up like a dog.





When he went to report the matter at the police station, cops turned against him.

They accused him falsely saying that he beat up the police officer and stole his mobile phone and a watch.





“When I went to report to police, they said that I beat up the police officer and stole his mobile phone and a watch,” the man said in Kikuyu while soaked in blood.





Cases of police brutality are on the rise.





Over the past 1 week, more than 10 people died in the hands of rogue police officers.





In Kasarani when the residents were protesting against the poor state of the Kasarani-Mwiki Road, four people were shot dead by police.





Another demo in Kamukunji turned bloody after cops reportedly shot dead 6 people.





Here’s a video of the Rongai matatu driver who was assaulted by a cop.