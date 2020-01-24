Saturday, January 25, 2020

-A prominent Kalenjin Community Governor has declared that he will not support Deputy President William Ruto’s quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





Speaking on Friday, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor, Alex Tolgos,also dismissed political debate about 2022 as immature, saying he will not be swayed by what he termed euphoria.





“As Jubilee government, we should be concerned about fulfilling the promises we made to Kenyans during the 2017 campaigns other than focusing on immature ambitions,” he said.





Tolgos said he speaks his mind and no amount of threats will cow him.





“If you know that it is automatic to succeed President Kenyatta, what is all the hullabaloo about 2022?” Tolgos said.





The Jubilee elected governor concluded by saying people should not be jittery about his close relationship with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi because it is not about politics.



