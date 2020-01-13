Monday, January 13, 2020 - A middle aged man’s desire to increase his sexual potency by taking a sexual stimulant is regretting his decision after he ended up in hospital with a ‘three day’ erection.





The Mexican man, whose identity has been hidden, is said to have taken the sexual stimulant used to breed bulls while planning to have sex with a 30-year old lady.





According to reports, the poor chap had to undergo urgent surgery at a specialist hospital in the US-Mexico border of Reynosa.

'He was hospitalised in the Specialised Hospital 270 of the city of Reynosa,' Doctors told the media.





'He had taken a sexual stimulant used by farmers in that region to invigorate bulls for insemination.'





Long lasting painful erection is known in medical terms as Priapism and can cause permanent damage to the penis if not treated quickly.





However, there have been no updates on his condition following the surgery.



