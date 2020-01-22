Wednesday, January 22, 2020

-A member of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC) in Parklands , has been accused of masturbating in church during the Sunday service.





A lady highlighted the story on Xtian Ndela’s Instagram page after videos of men in Nairobi were recorded masturbating in public areas.





According to the lady, the man was seated next to her during a Sunday service and he was shamelessly masturbating while looking at her.





She was forced to write a note to the lady seated nearby to inform her about what was happening.





“He was masturbating while looking at me I had to write a note to the lady seated next to me. It was beyond disgusting khai its crazy.”

The man had covered himself with one side of his coat while doing the act.

The lady claims that the man still attends the church but she marked him and vowed that she will never sit next to him or any man in the church.

“Yeah he had dipped his hand in his trousers and moving front and backwards and had covered himself with one side of his coat. I marked him and I still see the guy in church. I vowed never to sit next to a man. Especially kwetu we are normally told hug your neighbour I don’t.

