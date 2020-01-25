Sunday January 26,2020-

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga on Saturday ordered the end of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally at Mama Ngina Drive in Mombasa prematurely after the crowd demanded to be addressed by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria.





Kuria who is commonly known as Njamba ya Ruriri was among thousands of Kenyans who attended the BBI drive at Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa on Saturday.





Though the BBI organisers gave Moses Kuria a blackout, the crowd started shouting Kuria! Kuria! Kuria!.





When Raila Odinga heard the crowd shouting, he ordered the master of ceremony who happened to be Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho to end the rally prematurely.





“The ODM leader had sensed that tensions were rising, and there was a need for the ceremony to end as peacefully as it had begun," said a senior ODM Senator.



