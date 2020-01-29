Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - Nyandarua Governor, Francis Kimemia, has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta is not going anywhere even after he finishes his 10-year term in 2022.





Speaking at Kipipiri Stadium in Nyandarua when he disbursed Sh60 million World Bank-funded Climate Smart Agriculture Programme to farming groups from Kipipiri, Ndaragua, and Kinangop Constituencies on Wednesday, Kimemia said Uhuru is too young to retire after serving his second term, claiming that the President will be part of the next Government to represent the interests of the Central Kenya region.

He castigated politicians from Central Kenya region attacking the President and claiming that he never visits the region saying that the Head of State has initiated many development projects.





“The most important thing is what he is doing for us, not just the physical presence."



"We feel his presence through development projects he has initiated, a lot of developments including roads, water and electricity are ongoing in Central Kenya and only a blind person can pretend not to see,” Kimemia said.





He also revealed that the President holds regular consultations with the region's leadership, meetings that culminated in some of the undertaken development and Presidential directives issued a few weeks from State House, Mombasa, in favour of tea, coffee, dairy and horticultural farming.



