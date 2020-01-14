Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - A drunk commercial sex worker in Githurai shocked the residents after she went berserk and started revealing her dark secrets.





Apart from selling her body, the hardcore prostitute revealed that she is involved in armed robbery.





She confessed that thugs use her to ferry guns and at times, she accompanies them during robbery missions.





“I carry guns for my thug boyfriends and accompany them when they go to rob.” She said in a heavy Sheng accent.





The sex worker further narrated how she injects herself with hard drugs which have destroyed her veins and even confessed that when she was serving a jail term at Langata Women Prison, she was still accessing the hard drugs.





From her shocking confessions, she has a lot to tell.





