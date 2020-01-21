Tuesday January 21, 2020 - The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions tabled an application on Tuesday to withdraw the assault charges against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at a Voi court.





Speaking yesterday, Nairobi County Director of Communications, Jacob Elkana, confirmed the development disclosing that the prosecution cited that the complainant was no longer interested in pursuing the matter.





Senior Resident Magistrate, Fredrick Nyakundi, is set to make the ruling on the matter on Wednesday at Voi Law Courts.

However, DPP Noordin Haji said that he will squarely deal with Sonko on matters corruption.





"I am not in Nairobi right now. I am majorly concerned with Sonko's corruption case."



"When it comes to corruption, we shall deal with Sonko squarely."





"For the assault case, maybe the teams involved reached an agreement and agreed to withdraw the charges," he continued.





In this case, the senior police officer from the Coast region, who was reportedly assaulted by the Nairobi Governor during his arrest at Ikanga Airstrip in Voi, dropped the charges prompting the prosecution to table the withdrawal.



