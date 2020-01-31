Friday January 31, 2020 - John Orinda, father to Felix Orinda, alias DJ Evolve, has thanked Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, for taking good care of his son after shooting and putting him in the Intensive Care Unit.





He revealed that Babu Owino has spent up to the tune of Ksh 800,000 on his son's medical bill.





In a phone interview, John expressed his gratitude to Owino, despite the fact that the legislator shot his son at B Club in Nairobi on January 17.





"I thank Babu Owino for taking my son to Nairobi Hospital. I think he would have died had he taken him to a medical facility that has limited equipment.”





“So far, the MP has paid Ksh 800, 000 for Felix’s treatment,” John stated.





He revealed that his son was still in critical condition but remained hopeful that he would convalesce.





“He (Felix) has been having difficulty breathing for the last four days. Currently, he is unable to talk,” John Orinda informed.





“His spinal cord was badly affected.”





“On Tuesday, January 28, he was scheduled for a surgical operation, but the doctors said he wasn’t in good shape to undergo the exercise.”





“The medical procedure was, as a result, pushed back to February 4,” he added.





According to sources, Felix still has a blood clot in his neck as informed by a source from the hospital.





Owino was freed by the court on Monday, January 27, on a Ksh10 million cash bail, following a spell of seven days in remand.



